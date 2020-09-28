PREVIOUS|
Samsung’s Galaxy A11 is now available in Canada

The phone is priced at $209.99 outright

Samsung initially unveiled the Galaxy A11 budget device back in March, but now the phone is coming to Canada.

The phone is available online at Samsung.ca, Samsung Experience Stores, major carriers and retail partners for $209.99 CAD.

The A11 features a 6.4-inch Infinity-O HD+ display, a triple camera setup with 13-megapixel primary, 5-megapixel ultra-wide and 2-megapixel depth shooters, as well as a 4,000mAh battery.

There’s also 32GB of expandable storage, 2GB of RAM, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor and Android 10.

Furthermore, the fingerprint scanner is rear-mounted and there’s an 8-megapixel selfie shooter as well. The phone is only available in Black.

