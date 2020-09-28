There are over 35 million wireless subscribers in Canada and if you’re in the market to switch carriers, then you’ll want to know about the latest promotions and cell phone rate plan changes. You can find all those changes and additions below in a simple, easy to read chart.
Every week MobileSyrup will post the latest weekly rate plan deals. You can also check out our MobileSyrup’s rate plan calculator for details on plans, as well as to find the right plan for you.
Keep in mind that rate plans are always subject to change and that we’ll do our best to keep this list updated as accurately as possible.
Canadian carrier rate plan changes this week
7-Eleven Speakout
New
- 500MB Data Bonus on the $35 Smartphone Plan or 1GB Data Bonus on the $45 Smartphone Plan
Bell
New
- Dropped pricing on the Samsung Galaxy A51, A71, Note10+ 256GB, S10 128GB, S10+ 128GB, and S20 series with SmartPay or SmartPay + Device Return
Ongoing
- 3 months FREE of YouTube Premium, Google Play Pass and 100GB Google One Storage with the Google Pixel 4a
- Up to $775 trade-in credit with eligible phone trade-in and purchase of a new Samsung Galaxy Note20 5G/Note20 Ultra 5G
- FREE LG Tone wireless earbuds with the LG V60 ThinQ 5G Dual screen
- One year of Apple TV+ included when buying an Apple iPhone
- Various monthly phone credits on select smartphones with SmartPay or SmartPay + Device Return Option
- Promo on Unlimited 20GB for $75 for new activations and upgrades – also valid on CA & US Unlimited for $105/mo. (main regions)
- Promo on Unlimited 15GB for $65 for new activations and upgrades – also valid on CA & US Unlimited for $95/mo. (MB/SK/QC)
- Promo on Connect Everything 20GB for $85 for new activations and upgrades – also valid on CA & US Connect Everything for $105/mo. (main regions)
- Promo on Connect Everything 15GB for $75 for new activations and upgrades (MB/QC/SK)
- $50 Promo plan with 8GB data (QC)
- Unlimited and Connect Everything share plans are $10/mo. cheaper in MB, QC & SK compared to main regions
- $40 waived connection fee with online order
- Family savings: $10 off all additional lines on a Connect Everything Share plan (all regions)
- Up to $700 trade-in credit with any smartphone purchase + min. $100 trade-in credit with eligible phone trade-in and purchase of a new one
- 50 bonus minutes on the $15 prepaid voice plan (all regions)
- 100MB bonus data on $15 to $25 Prepaid plans or 500MB bonus data on $35+ Prepaid plans with allowance or auto-allowance as long as the account is in good standing.
- 5GB bonus data on the $45 prepaid voice and data plan OR 4GB bonus data on the $65 prepaid voice and data plan (all regions)
- $35 Prepaid Promo plan with Unlimited Talk & Text and 1GB data (all regions)
Chatr
Ongoing
- 500MB bonus data every month with new activation on the $35 Talk, Text & Data plan
- 500MB bonus with Autopay on all plans except $15 plan which comes with 250MB bonus
Fizz Mobile
New
- If you activate a mobile plan using a friend’s referral code before October 15, 2020, you’ll both earn a $40 referral bonus, instead of the usual $25
Eastlink
Ongoing
- 9GB of ‘Worry Free’ data for $50/month
Fido
New
- Dropped pricing on the Samsung Galaxy S20 series with Fido Payment Program
Ongoing
- FREE pair of urBeats earphones on the Apple iPhone 11 with Fido Payment Program
- $100 bill credit on the Samsung Galaxy A51 & A71 on a Data, Talk and Text plan with Fido Payment Program (all regions except QC)
- Up to $550 trade-in credit with eligible phone trade-in and purchase of a new Samsung Galaxy Note20 5G/Note20 Ultra 5G
- $100 bill credit with new phone activation on Fido payment program with Data, Talk & Text plan (QC)
- Various monthly phone credits on select smartphones with 24-mo. Fido Payment Program and Talk, Text and Data plan
- 1GB bonus on the $45 plan (all regions except QC)
- 5GB data bonus on $50, $55, $60 and $75 plans (all regions except QC)
- 3GB bonus data on the $55 and $65 plans (QC)
- $40 waived connection fee with online order (all regions)
- $5/mo. off Talk & Text plan in QC compared to other regions
Freedom Mobile
New
- Dropped pricing on the Apple iPhone 11 (64GB), 11 Pro (64GB) and 11 Pro Max (64GB), Samsung Galaxy S10 and S20+ 5G 128GB with select My Tab
Ongoing
- Big Gig Unlimited + Talk 20GB Choice promo plan for $60/mo. with Digital Discount
- 5GB Data Bonus on all Big Gig Unlimited Plans – including CA + U.S. plans (except for both $60 Big Gig Unlimited plans)
- 6GB bonus on Freedom 1GB plan, 7GB bonus on Freedom 2GB plan or 8GB bonus on Freedom 3GB, 5GB and 6GB plans
- Double data on the $25 Freedom plan
- 20GB for $55/mo., 11GB for $40/mo. or 7GB for $35/mo. for 12 months with BYO phone (in-store)
- Extra $500 in bonus saving with trade-in and purchase of a Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G on a $50+ plan
- One year of Apple TV+ included when buying an Apple iPhone
- Customers who BYO phone and add a new line get $5/mo. off when activating a $45-$50 plan OR $10/mo. off when activating a $55-$70 plan OR $15/mo. off when activating a $75+ plan for 12 months – also available on CA + US talk plans
- $5/mo. digital discount on all plans
- Multi-line offer: $10/mo. off when activating a $55-$70 plan OR $15/mo. off when activating a $75+ plan for 24 months
- $25 credit for both when referring a friend
- $10/mo. off the $24, $29 and $39 prepaid plans with digital discount instead of $5/mo. off
- 1GB bonus data on the 2GB prepaid plan
Koodo Mobile
Ongoing
- $100 VISA Gift card on the Samsung Galaxy A51 and A71
- $50 VISA Gift card on the TCL 10L
- FREE LG Tone wireless earbuds with the LG V60 ThinQ 5G Dual screen
- 5GB Data Bonus on $50+ plans with new activations and phone upgrades (all regions except QC)
- Double Data on the $45 plan (all regions except QC)
- 3GB bonus data on the $55 and $65 plans (QC)
- $100 bill credit with new phone activation/upgrade with the Tab (QC)
- $5/mo. off $35 plan with PPU data in QC compared to other regions
- $40 waived connection fee with online order
- $25 credit each when referring a friend after they join on a postpaid plan
- Bonus 500 MB data per month when signing up for Automatic Top-Up on the $30+ talk, text & data prepaid plans OR bonus 250MB on the $25 prepaid plan (all regions)
- $10 referral credit for both when referring a friend after they join on a prepaid plan
Lucky Mobile
Ongoing
- $35 Promo Unlimited Canada-Wide Calling Plan with 1GB + 500MB Bonus + extra 500MB with AutoPay
- 500MB bonus with Autopay on $25+ plans ($22+ plans for QC) or 250MB bonus on $15 plans
PC Mobile
Ongoing
- 250MB bonus data included with the $25 plan
- Unlimited Canada-wide minutes included with the $35 plan
- 1GB bonus data included with the $45 and $55 plans
- 10% bonus credit monthly for customers who sign up to Auto Allowance
Shaw Mobile
Ongoing
- Launch Promo: $15/mo credit on the $15 By The Gig Plan or $40 off on the $85 Unlimited and $95 Unlimited + US & Mexico plan for existing Shaw Fibre + Max & Essentials Internet customers with auto pay required on all plans
Public Mobile
Ongoing
- 500MB bonus with Autopay on all Talk, Text & Data plans except $15 plan which comes with 250MB bonus (main regions + MB/SK)
- $2 off every month with AutoPay Reward
- $10 credit for both when referring a friend + $1 off every 30 days as long as they stay active
Rogers
New
- Dropped pricing on the Motorola edge+ and select Samsung Galaxy smartphones (A51, A71, S10 128GB and S20 series) with Financing and/or Financing with Upfront Edge
Ongoing
- Up to $825 trade-in credit when activating a new Samsung Galaxy Note20 5G/Note 20 Ultra 5G on a 2-year Infinite plan
- Various monthly phone credits on select smartphones with Financing or Financing with Upfront Edge
- One month FREE of Google One cloud storage on select Android phones
- Promo on Infinite Plan 20GB for $75/mo. or 20GB + 6 months of Apple Music for $80/mo. (main regions)
- Promo on Infinite Plan 15GB for $65/mo. or 15GB + 6 months of Apple Music for $70/mo. (MB/QC/SK)
- 6 months of Apple Music on the 50GB Infinite Plans (on the 20GB & 50GB Infinite plans for QC, MB & SK)
- $40 waived connection fee with online order
- $10/mo. off all Infinite plans in MB, QC & SK compared to other regions
- Family savings: $10 off all additional lines on an Infinite plan (all regions)
- $50 referral credit for both after they activate
- Up to $500 trade-in credit when activating a new smartphone on a 2-year Infinite plan
SaskTel
Ongoing
- Up to $400 in trade-in credit with the purchase of a Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G
- Extra $10/mo. off for 12 months for customers who switch, bring their own device to Sasktel and sign up to a voice and data plan – Total 5 plan with unlimited data for $50/mo. ($30 off total)
- $10/mo. off for 6 months for customers who sign for a noSTRINGS Prepaid voice & data or unlimited plan (in-store)
- $20 Prepaid bonus with auto top-up set up
Telus
New
- Dropped pricing on the Samsung Galaxy A51, A71, S10 and S20 series with Easy Pay and/or Easy Pay + Bring-it-Back option
Ongoing
- Up to $550 trade-in credit with the purchase of a Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G
- One year of Apple TV+ included when buying an Apple iPhone
- Promo on $75 Peace of Mind plan and $85 Peace of Mind Connect plan with 20GB for the price of 10GB (main regions)
- Promo on $65 Peace of Mind plan and $75 Peace of Mind Connect plan with 15GB for the price of 10GB (MB/QC/SK)
- $60 Promo Simple Share plan with 8GB data (QC)
- $10/mo. off all 10GB and 50GB Peace of Mind, Peace of Mind Connect and Simple Share plans or $5/mo. off all 20GB plans in MB, QC & SK compared to main regions
- Family savings: $5-$15 off all lines on Peace of Mind and Simple Share Family plans (all regions)
- $40 waived connection fee with online order
- Up to $700 trade-in credit with any smartphone purchase + min. $100 trade-in credit with phone trade-in of $25 of more value and purchase of a new one
- $75 referral credit for both after they activate on a postpaid plan (select regions)
- Unlimited nationwide minutes promo on the Talk & Text 25 prepaid plan + 100MB bonus data with Auto top-up (all regions)
- 500MB bonus data with Auto Top-up on the Nationwide Talk & Text 30 and 1GB bonus data on the Nationwide Talk & Text 40 prepaid plans (all regions)
- 5GB bonus data + 500MB bonus data with Auto Top-up on the Nationwide Talk, Text & Data 45 prepaid plan (all regions)
- 4GB bonus data + 500MB Auto Top-up on the Nationwide Talk, Text & Data 65 prepaid plan (all regions)
Videotron
New
- Dropped pricing on the Motorola Moto G Power, G Stylus, G7 and One Hyper with select 2-yr contract plans
Ongoing
- Up to $500 trade-in credit on any smartphone purchase
- $20 waived activation fee via customer service
- Customers who BYO phone get a 1 month of service FREE on the 3GB & 8GB Basic plans
Virgin Mobile
New
- Dropped pricing on the Apple iPhone 7 32GB, LG G8X ThinQ, Samsung Galaxy A51, A71, S10 128/512GB, S10+ 128GB and S20 series phones with Sweet Pay
Ongoing
- 3 months FREE of YouTube Premium, Google Play Pass and Google One with the Google Pixel 4a
- Up to $775 trade-in credit on the Samsung Galaxy Note20/Note 20 Ultra 5G with eligible device trade-in
- $100 Bonus Gift card on the Samsung Galaxy A71 and A51 with 2-year contract
- $50 Bonus Gift card on the TCL 10L
- $40 waived connection fee with online order
- 1GB bonus data on the $45 plan (all regions except QC)
- 5GB data bonus on the $50, $55, $60 and $75 plans (all regions except QC)
- 3GB bonus data on the $55 and $65 plans for new activations and upgrades (QC)
- $100 bill credit with new phone activation or upgrade on a 2-year Data, Talk & Text plan (QC)
- Up to $700 trade-in credit with any smartphone purchase + min. $100 trade-in credit with eligible phone trade-in and purchase of a new one
- 250MB Bonus Data on the $25 Prepaid plan or 500MB Bonus Data on the $28+ Prepaid plans with AutoPay option
