Spotify, Epic and more form coalition to protest Apple’s App Store policies

Several companies including Spotify, Epic Games and Tile have created the ‘Coalition for App Fairness’ to rally against Apple’s App Store policies.
The group is aiming to “create a level playing field for app businesses and give people freedom of choice on their devices.” Some of the other companies that are part of the coalition include ProtonMail, Tinder’s parent company Match Group and Deezer.
Although the companies in the coalition have already disputed with Apple over its policies, either currently or in the past, the coalition represents a coordinated and joint effort to fight Apple’s rules.
The coalition is also looking for other developers to join, and aims to help companies that don’t have the resources to take on Apple by themselves.
It notes that it accepts “companies of any size, in any industry who are committed to protecting consumer choice, fostering competition, and creating a level playing field for all app and game developers globally.”
The coalition raises three main issues with Apple’s policies. Firstly, it notes that Apple uses its control of the iOS operating system to favour itself by controlling the products and features that are available to consumers.
Next, the coalition says that “for most purchases made within the App Store, Apple takes 30 percent of the purchase price. No other transaction fee — in any industry — comes close.”
Lastly, it outlines that there isn’t any consumer freedom. It says that “App Store policies are prisons that consumers are required to pay for and that developers cannot escape.”
It’s worth noting that these issues aren’t exactly new, as the companies have been raising them for quite some time now. For instance, Spotify filed an antitrust lawsuit against Apple with the European Union because of these issues last year.
More recently, Epic Games is in an ongoing battle with Apple over its 30 percent App Store cut, which has led to Fortnite being removed from the App Store.
The coalition has proposed a code of conduct that it hopes Apple and other companies will adopt. It’s essentially requesting that developers not be forced to use an exclusive app store and not be forced to pay “unreasonable” fees.
Source: Coalition for App Fairness Via: The Verge
Comments