Instagram now lets users record ‘Reels’ for up to 30 seconds

The social media giant is trying to take on TikTok with the new feature

Sep 24, 2020

7:06 AM EDT

Facebook-owned Instagram is rolling out a new update for its TikTok-like short video feature called ‘Reels.’

The social media giant is doubling the length limit of videos from 15 seconds to 30 seconds. In comparison, TikTok lets its users create videos up to one minute in length.

Instagram is also going to extend the timer from three seconds to 10 seconds. The new update will also allow users to trim and delete clips for a smoother editing process.

“We continue to improve Reels based on people’s feedback, and these updates make it easier to create and edit,” Tessa Lyons-Laing, the product director on Reels, told The Verge. “While it’s still early, we’re seeing a lot of entertaining, creative content.”

Instagram launched Reels early last month, but it’s currently unknown how many people are using the platform.

It’s worth noting that Instagram isn’t the only company to launch a TikTok rival, as YouTube has announced plans to roll out a TikTok-like short-form video format called ‘Shorts.’

Via: The Verge

Comments