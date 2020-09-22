Disney+ voice assistant now works on smart displays

Google smart display owners can now use Assistant voice controls to play Disney+ content.
To use the functionality, you’ll have to link your Disney+ subscription to either your Google Home or Assistant app, then say (for example) “Hey Google, play The Mandalorian.”
Users have always been able to cast the Disney+ app to a display or TV. However, a voice command is all that’s needed now to start playing content. Users can also pause, resume playback, go forward and backwards — all via the the display’s touchscreen.
The feature is available in Canada, U.S., U.K., Germany, Spain, Italy, Austria, Ireland, France, Switzerland, Netherlands, Australia and New Zeland starting today. It’ll start to roll out to more regions in the coming months.
Watching TV on a small smart display isn’t necessarily the best, but I typically have mine on in the kitchen while I cook. In particular, The Mandalorian Season 2 is coming to Disney+ on October 30th, so you have a month to re-watch the first season on your smart display to get re-acquainted with the world of the Mandalorian and Baby Yoda.
Currently, the feature doesn’t work for me, but it should be available soon.
Source: The Verge
