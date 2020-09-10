Nintendo’s Switch SNES controller is back in stock for $40 CAD

If you love playing retro games on your Nintendo Switch and you want to use a retro controller, you’re in luck.
Nintendo once again has wireless replicas of the original SNES and NES controllers for sale on its, but if you want one, you’ll likely need to act fast. In the past, these controllers have sold out quickly and took quite some time to be back in stock.
On the SNES front, players can buy single SNES controllers for $40. Nintendo doesn’t offer a two-pack for this model.
If you like playing NES games, you can buy a two-pack of these gamepads for $80. Sadly you can’t buy these gamepads one at a time.
Both of these controllers are meant to be used with the SNES and NES emulators on the system. If you subscribe to Nintendo Online, you get access to these retro titles for free. Games include The Legend of Zelda, Dr. Mario, Super Mario World, Super Mario Cart, Super Mario Bros. 3 and more.
If you want to spend a little less on a controller or are looking for something with a bit more versatility, 8BitDo offers several retro-inspired gamepads that, in our testing, work well.
Source: Nintendo
