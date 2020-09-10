Epic Games’ ‘Creators Choice’ sale features games up to 80 percent off

Epic Games launched its ‘Creators Choice’ sale. The company says it teamed up with creators from all over to “highlight great content.” Plus, there are deals with as much as 80 percent off some games.
We’ve included a few highlights from the sale below. If you want to check it out for yourself, head to the ‘Store’ tab in the Epic Games app on your computer, or check out the Epic Games Store website.
Some of the best notable deals are listed below:
- Untitled Goose Game — $16.49 (25 percent off)
- World War Z GOTY –– $24.99 (50 percent off)
- Disco Elysium — $32.99 (25 percent off)
- Superhot: Mind Control Delete — $20.99 (40 percent off)
- Hello Neighbour Hide & Seek — $11.54 (65 percent off)
- Metro Exodus — $24.99 (50 percent off)
- Jackbox Part Pack 1-5 – each on sale separately, ranging from $15.39 to $21.44 (35-45 percent off)
- Journey — $11.04 (35 percent off)
- Limbo — $2.19 (80 percent off)
