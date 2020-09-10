PREVIOUS
News

Epic Games’ ‘Creators Choice’ sale features games up to 80 percent off

Sep 10, 2020

9:08 PM EDT

0 comments

Epic Games Store

Epic Games launched its ‘Creators Choice’ sale. The company says it teamed up with creators from all over to “highlight great content.” Plus, there are deals with as much as 80 percent off some games.

We’ve included a few highlights from the sale below. If you want to check it out for yourself, head to the ‘Store’ tab in the Epic Games app on your computer, or check out the Epic Games Store website.

Some of the best notable deals are listed below:

