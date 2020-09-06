PREVIOUS|
News

Google Chat to get read receipts for direct messages soon

Read receipts won’t be visible in group messages

Sep 6, 2020

4:24 PM EDT

0 comments

Google Chat has been transitioning users from Hangouts for quite some time and is now getting ready to add a missing feature from the classic app.

The tech giant has outlined in a blog post that it’s rolling out read receipts in Google Chat with the next update.

“No sooner than October 5, you’ll be able to see when your Google Chat direct messages have been seen. This will only apply in active chat windows for one-on-one conversations on Android, iOS, and the web,” Google notes.

Google outlines that in these messages, users will see the avatar of the person they’re chatting with to the right of the last message they’ve seen, which is similar to other apps like Facebook Messenger.

“Read receipts will show a sender when a message has been read by the recipient or if the recipient has replied to a message from a notification. Read receipts won’t be visible in group messages or rooms,” Google states.

Although it’s a minor update, getting read receipts in Google Chat may be important for some people who have missed the feature from Hangouts.

Source: Google

Related Articles

News

Aug 11, 2020

9:46 AM EDT

Hangouts conversations appearing in Google Chat for some personal accounts

News

Sep 4, 2020

3:21 PM EDT

Google Pixel 5 and 4a 5G might release on September 25

News

Apr 11, 2020

1:05 PM EDT

Hangouts Chat gets rebrand as well, now called Google Chat

News

Sep 5, 2020

12:55 PM EDT

Epic argues Apple should return Fortnite to the App Store in new filing

Comments