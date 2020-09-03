PREVIOUS|
Best Buy Canada goes live with ‘Labour Day Sale’ and offers hot deals on tech

Sep 3, 2020

11:18 AM EDT

Best Buy Labour Day Sale

Best Buy Canada has gone live with its “Labour Day Sale” and there are some great deals happening now. It seems most of these will be in place until September 10th and labelled as ‘hot.” Here’s a rundown of what you can score.

Gaming

Smart home

Wearables

TVs

Tablets

Audio

Source: Best Buy Canada

