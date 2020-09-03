Best Buy Canada has gone live with its “Labour Day Sale” and there are some great deals happening now. It seems most of these will be in place until September 10th and labelled as ‘hot.” Here’s a rundown of what you can score.
Gaming
- Navor Gaming Headset for PS4 Xbox One with Mic for $49.95 (save $100)
- PlayStation 4 1TB Console – Open Box for $349.99 (Save $40)
- Logitech G920 Driving Force Racing Wheel for $299.99 (save $50)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 (PS4) for $39.99 (save $10)
- Wireless Switch pro Controller Remote Gamepad Joystick for Nintendo Switch for $49.50 (save $34)
- Nintendo 2DS XL Mario Kart 7 Bundle – Black + Turquoise, Refurbished for $189.72 (save $210)
Smart home
- Google Home Max for $249.97 (save $50)
- Google Nest Thermostat E Wi-Fi Smart Thermostat for $179.99 (save $50)
- Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) for $39.99 (save $30)
- Google Chromecast for $34.99 (save $10)
- Amazon Echo Show 5 for $64.99 (save $10)
- Blink XT2 Wire-Free Home Security System with 1 1080p HD Camera for $97.99 (save $32)
- Google Nest Mini (2nd Gen) for $39.99 (save $29)
- Google Nest Hello Wi-Fi Video Doorbell for $229.99 (save $70)
- Google Nest Hub for $79.99 (save $20)
- Google Home Max for $249.97 (save $150)
Wearables
- Fitbit Versa 2 40mm Smartwatch for $219.99 (save $30)
- Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 44mm Smartwatch for $309.99 (save $60)
- Fitbit Ace 2 Kids Activity Tracker for $69.99 (save $30)
- Fitbit Inspire HR Fitness Tracker for $89.99 (save $40)
- Apple Watch Series 3 38mm [Refurbished] for $259.99 (save $140)
TVs
- Toshiba 50″ 4K UHD HDR LED Smart TV Fire TV Edition for $449.99 (save $150)
- LG NanoCell 49″ 4K UHD HDR LED webOS Smart TV for $899.99 (save $100)
- LG NanoCell 55″ 4K UHD HDR LED webOS Smart TV for $899.99 (save $100)
- Samsung 65″ 4K UHD HDR QLED Tizen Smart TV for $1,399.99 (save $50)
- LG 43″ 4K UHD HDR LED webOS Smart TV for $499.99 (save $30)
- Samsung The Frame 50″ 4K UHD HDR QLED Tizen Smart TV for $1,499.99 (save $100)
Tablets
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1″ 32GB Android 9.0 Tablet for $269.99 (save $30)
- Microsoft Surface Pro 7 12.3″ 256GB Windows 10 Tablet for $1,299.99 (Save $300)
- Apple iPad Pro 11″ 256GB (1st Gen) with Folio Case & Screen Protector for $999.99 (save $285)
- Apple iPad Air 10.5″ 256GB with Wi-Fi & 4G LTE (3rd Generation) for $829.99 (save $100)
Audio
- Sony SRS-XB33 EXTRA BASS Waterproof Bluetooth Wireless Speaker for $179.99 (save $70)
- Bose Portable Home Speaker Splashproof Bluetooth Wireless Speaker for $399.99 (save $50)
- Sony WH-CH710N Over-Ear Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones for $199.99 (save $50)
- Samsung Galaxy Buds+ for $159.99 (save $50)
- JBL Free In-Ear Bluetooth Truly Wireless Headphones for $99.99 (save $100)
- Bose SoundLink II Over-Ear Wireless Headphones with Mic for $199.99 (save $70)
- Samsung HW-T550 320-Watt 2.1 Channel Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer for $279.99 (save $120)
- Apple AirPods (2019) for $174.99 (save $45)
- Apple AirPods (2019) for $159.99 (save $140)
Source: Best Buy Canada
