Contest roundup: Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, Galaxy Z Flip, TCL 10L and Huawei P40 Pro

Aug 28, 2020

2:40 PM EDT

There are currently five glorious smartphones up for grabs in our latest round of contests and we thought we’d put them all in one place for you to consider entering.

These all end in the next few days and to be part of the fun you can click on each of the links below:

To enter the contests, do one of the following: follow us and retweet the contest on Twitter (@mobilesyrup), follow us on Instagram (@mobilesyrup), ‘like’ us on Facebook (Facebook.com/MobileSyrup) or subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Best of luck!

