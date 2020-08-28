It looks like a roughly $200 OnePlus phone is coming to North America

OnePlus is working on a new smartphone according to recent leaks, and it might be the company’s cheapest phone yet.
The device sports the codename Clover. According to Android Central, the phone is going to cost around $200 USD (roughly $263 CAD), feature a 6,000 mAh battery and more.
The phone also only has a regular HD screen packed into its 6.52-inch display, so it should easily last two days on a single charge. Beyond that, the leak suggests that it’s packing a low-end Snapdragon 460 chipset.
While this cheaper chipset should help keep the cost down, it will need to be pretty good if OnePlus wants to win over more consumers.
Finally, the leak mentions that the phone is expected to have 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage and a headphone jack.
Overall, this phone doesn’t seem to be as enticing as the excellent OnePlus Nord. Although the Nord costs a lot more than the Clover’s rumoured price, it at least offers substantial value.
One area where I think OnePlus might be going a little overboard is the Clover’s rumoured three-camera array. On a phone this cheap, it’s likely that the cameras won’t be great. Therefore, I wish OnePlus would have saved some money and only went with one usable camera instead of three. For instance, the leak says the main camera has a 13-megapixel lens, while both the other lenses are only 2-megapixels.
When OnePlus released the Nord earlier this year, it suggested that another low-cost OnePlus device would be coming to North America. It seems likely that the Clover device is that rumoured phone, but I’m going to keep hoping the regular Nord eventually comes to Canada too.
Source: Android Central
Comments