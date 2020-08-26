PREVIOUS|
‘Fall Guys’ becomes most downloaded PS Plus game of all time

The game also sold 7 million units on Steam

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout has rapidly dominated gaming on both PC and PlayStation since launching earlier this month.

Sony announced that Fall Guys is now the most downloaded PlayStation Plus title of all time. Sony’s annual subscription service, which costs $70 CAD a year in Canada, includes Fall Guys for free until the end of August. PlayStation Plus subscribers who haven’t already claimed the game should do so before it goes away.

At the same time, Fall Guys has sold over 7 million units on Steam, according to publisher Devolver Digital. The game is also one of the top items on Steam Charts, which measures the number of players in games using the Steam Web API.

At the time of writing, Fall Guys ranked fourth, coming in behind Counter-Strike: Global OffensiveDota 2 and PUBG. It also beat out popular titles like Grand Theft Auto VRainbow Six Siege and Destiny 2.

Finally, Fall Guys’ Twitter account acquired more than 1.2 million followers and has consistently ranked high on Twitch viewership charts. If you don’t follow the Fall Guys Twitter, I highly recommend it — it’s one of the few brand accounts that is routinely funny.

For a small indie game, Fall Guys really took the gaming world by storm.

For Sony, it also marks another success for the Plus subscription, which has made deals with upstart games that became incredibly popular before. 2015’s Rocket League, for example, was a PlayStation Plus exclusive on release. Rocket League went on to become a massive success and a legitimate esport.

