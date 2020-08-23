Bell, Telus and Rogers continue to offer $75 20GB data promo plans

The $75 per month 20GB data plan is the promo that keeps coming back. The Big 3 carriers teased an end date of August 24th but have all resurrected this deal for a back-to-school special.
As before, now for an unknown ‘limited time’ offer, if you sign up for the promotional plan on either Bell, Telus or Rogers, you’ll get 20GB of high-speed data each month followed by unlimited usage at a throttled speed of up to 512Kbps. Additionally, subscribers get unlimited Canada-wide calling, as well as unlimited Canada-wide text, picture and video messaging. All plans include call display, voicemail, call waiting and conference calling.
Usually, this 20GB plan is priced at $85 per month with the same offerings.
