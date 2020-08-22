PREVIOUS
MobileSyrup’s printable guide to basic Google Assistant commands

This list can turn anyone into a Google Assistant master

Aug 22, 2020

It takes time to learn how to use Google Assistant, but with this handy guide, you should be able to master it pretty quickly.

Google does have a reasonably good support page that should help users figure out the basics of the system, but there are a lot of specific commands missing.

One thing that should be noted is that not every version of a command is on this list. However, you can be a little loose with the wording with some controls and it will still work. For example, you can say, “Hey Google, what’s the weather today” or you can ask something like, “Hey Google, will it rain today,” and both options will have the same results.

You can check out the full list as a Google Doc here and print it off as a useful reference.

