Google possibly working on streaming service hub called ‘Kaleidoscope’

Google is working on a new website called ‘Kaleidoscope’ that seems to source video content from several streaming services in one location, similar to Apple’s TV app.
When users visit the site, a tagline reads, “see all your favourite shows in one place, no matter where they’re hosted,” according to Gizmodo UK. However, whenever I tried to reach the site at chrome://kaleidoscope/,’ it didn’t open.
Other publications are reporting that they saw Disney+, Netflix and Prime Video links, leading some to believe that Kaleidoscope will source content from many different streaming video platforms.
Apple TV’s multi-platform integration with its TV app doesn’t that well because the platform doesn’t include Netflix and is somewhat disorganized. Hopefully, Google can find a better way to mesh multiple streaming video services together.
The leaks make it feel like the product is still in really early stages of development, so it doesn’t seem like Kaleidoscope will be ready for a public release any time soon.
Source: Gizmodo UK
Comments