Elon Musk has hinted that even more games are coming to Tesla cars, although the CEO hasn’t said what games are coming.
Since Tesla cars have a giant touchscreen display, drivers can take advantage of the giant tablet-like interface when they’re parked to play games.
The recent tweet shows a person playing the game Beach Buggy Racer 2 while another is gawking over the fact that the driver is using the steering wheel and pedals to control the game. Musk responded to this tweet by saying, “more fun games coming to ur Tesla.”
More fun games coming soon to ur Tesla https://t.co/zBdYGOuHsz
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 20, 2020
Musk’s response is a little cryptic, but it makes it seem like the company hasn’t forgotten about the gaming component of its cars.
So far, Tesla cars have just a few retro arcade games, some mobile games and Fallout Shelter and Cuphead. Hopefully, Musk can convince a developer to bring some bigger-name games to the platform to really give gamers something to sink their teeth into while they charge their cars.
Tesla’s extra-large infotainment display is one of its killer features, so now that users have the ability to play games, browse the web or watch Netflix, it helps make the long charging times a little less of a hassle.
