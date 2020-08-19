Best Buy Canada is preparing for its ‘Friends & Family’ sale, which typically offers solid discounts on select Android smartphones and iPhones with a gift card. Here is a preview of what is to come:
- iPhone 11 64GB with Telus for $0 upfront + device taxes. Bonus $100 gift card included
- iPhone 11 Pro 64GB with Telus for $0 upfront. Bonus $150 gift card included
- iPhone 11 Pro Max 64GB with Bell for $0 upfront. Bonus $100 gift card included
- iPhone SE 64GB with Virgin Mobile for $0 upfront. Bonus $100 gift card included
- iPhone XR 64GB with Fido for $0 upfront. Bonus $150 gift card included
- Samsung Galaxy A71 128GB with Fido for $0 upfront. Bonus $150 gift card included
- Samsung Galaxy S20 5G 128GB with Telus for $0 upfront. Bonus $150 gift card included
- Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G 128GB with Bell for $0 upfront. Bonus $100 gift card included
- Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G 128GB with Rogers for $0 upfront. Bonus $150 gift card included
- Samsung Galaxy A51 64GB with Koodo Mobile for $0 upfront. Bonus $150 gift card included
This promo starts on August 21st until August 24th.
Source: Best Buy Canada
