iOS 14, iPadOS 14 public beta 5 rolls out with tall News widget and more

Apple has rolled out the fifth public beta of iOS 14 just two weeks after the fourth public beta became available. Along with the iOS 14 beta, iPadOS 14 Beta 5 became available.
The beta includes a few new features, such as a slight tweak two the new time selection interface added in a previous beta. iOS 14 dropped the old scrolling wheel for selecting times in favour of a keyboard input, but now the wheel is back (sort of). You can still use the keyboard to input a time, but users can also scroll on the input box to select numbers similarly to the old wheel interface.
It’s not a huge change, but ultimately, it’s quite welcome. I found the wheel to be an exercise in frustration and much slower for adding times than just typing it in.
Beta 5 brings a new ‘tall’ widget for Apple News specifically for the ‘Today’ screen to the left of users’ main home screen. Along with that, you can now disable the ‘Hidden Album’ in the Photos app from a toggle in Settings.
Further, Beta 5 includes new ‘Availability Alerts’ for the Exposure Notification system that can notify users if the system is available in their region. There are a few other small changes as well, like a new onboarding screen for Exposure Notifications, location access requests for widgets and a new ‘What’s New’ splash screen for the Shortcuts app.
The fifth public betas come in at a hefty 2GB for iOS 14 and 4GB for iPadOS 14.
If you’re already enrolled in the iOS 14 beta, head to Settings > General > Software to check for, download and install the update. For those not in the iOS 14 beta, it’s relatively easy to join if you want to test it out.
Source: 9to5Mac
