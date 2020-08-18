PREVIOUS|
News

Air Miles Rewards now include Spotify, PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo subscriptions

Nintendo Switch Online, Xbox Live Gold, PlayStation Now and PlayStation Plus are included

Aug 18, 2020

6:04 PM EDT

0 comments

PlayStation Now

Air Miles has introduced new Rewards focused on entertainment subscription services.

Specifically, card users now can redeem Cash Miles towards Spotify credit in denominations of $10.

Further, collectors can use their Dream Miles to claim 12-month subscriptions to these four video game services:

  • Nintendo Switch Online
  • PlayStation Now
  • PlayStation Plus
  • Xbox Live Gold

Additionally, Air Miles says its online shopping portal, airmilesshops.ca, has new brands, such as Samsung, Simons, Estée Lauder and Columbia. Altogether, the store has more than two hundred retail partners, says Air Miles.

Source: Air Miles

Related Articles

News

Aug 4, 2020

2:34 PM EDT

PlayStation game sales rose 83 percent last quarter

Resources

Aug 5, 2020

12:55 PM EDT

Everything coming to Xbox Game Pass for Console and PC in the first half of August 2020

Business

Jul 11, 2018

10:04 AM EDT

Shoppers can now earn Air Miles on purchases at Telus locations

News

Aug 17, 2020

2:58 PM EDT

Xbox will soon let you sign into multiple devices at once: report

Comments