PREVIOUS|
News

Waterloo student creates free online game to combat COVID-19 misinformation

The game is playable on both mobile and desktop

Aug 17, 2020

8:04 AM EDT

0 comments

Quarantrivia

A University of Waterloo science student has developed a free online game called “Quarantrivia” to help players identify misinformation surrounding COVID-19.

To create “Quarantrivia,” Ridhi Patel worked with the university’s Faculty of Science and consulted official advice provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO) on the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the game, players team up with ‘Dr. Pixel’ to remove a virus from ‘Pixel World’ by answering a series of multiple-choice questions about COVID-19. After that, you can take on additional questions via the New World: Phase 3 Round or Bonus Round modes. The game also includes links and resources to information from various health organizations about COVID-19.

According to a recent study published in the American Journal of Tropical Medicine and Hygiene, around 800 people were killed as a result of a false claim on social media that consuming highly concentrated alcohol could kill COVID-19. An additional 6,000 people were hospitalized due to this misinformation.

Therefore, efforts like Patel’s are intended to help inform people of such myths. So far, Patel has even gotten a shoutout from Innovation Minister Navdeep Bains.

Patel also told CBC News that she’s working with her professors to continue to iterate on the game to reflect new information on COVID-19 as it becomes available.

You can play “Quarantrivia” mobile or desktop here.

Source: University of Waterloo

Related Articles

News

Jul 30, 2020

11:53 AM EDT

Cineplex to begin phased reopening in Ontario on July 31, starting with 25 theatres

News

Aug 13, 2020

6:08 PM EDT

COVID Alert app has been downloaded nearly 2 million times

News

Aug 17, 2020

10:26 AM EDT

Here are the changes to Canadian carrier rate plans this week [August 17 – August 23]

Resources

Aug 15, 2020

6:07 PM EDT

Streaming in Canada on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Crave, Disney+ and Netflix [August 10-16]

Comments