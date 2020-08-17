Early Starlink beta tests reportedly show download speeds of up to 60Mbps

Starlink beta testers are reportedly seeing download speeds from 11Mbps to 60Mbps, according to speeds tests on Ookla.
Reddit users have spotted 11 speed tests on Ookla registered to Starlink, majority of which were mainly conducted earlier this month.
The service reportedly delivers average download speeds of 42.8Mbps, according to the 11 tests. The upload speeds varied between 4.5Mbps to 17.7Mbps. In terms of latency, the tests ranged from 20ms to 94ms.
It’s important to note that all of the beta testers who used Ookla were from Los Angeles, California, Seattle and Washington. It’s possible that beta testers in Canada will see different speeds.
Further, Ookla told PCMag that “These tests do appear to be legitimate. In general, the information about a connection that is visible to a user during a test is rigorously vetted by our QA (quality assurance) team.”
Although the speed tests don’t reach Starlink’s 1Gbps target, some Reddit users have outlined that even a 15Mbps download speed would be better than what they currently have access to.
It’s also worth noting that these are simply beta tests, and that Starlink’s speeds will likely improve as the satellite network is still under construction.
Starlink aims to leverage an extensive network of hundreds of low-Earth-orbit (LEO) satellites to help provide high-speed internet across the northern parts of the U.S. and Canada.
“With performance that far surpasses that of traditional satellite internet, and a global network unbounded by ground infrastructure limitations, Starlink will deliver high speed broadband internet to locations where access has been unreliable, expensive, or completely unavailable,” Starlink’s website reads.
Starlink is beginning its beta tests in the U.S. and Canada in the coming weeks, and plans to have an official launch sometime this year.
