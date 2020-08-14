The iPad mini is on sale for $80 off at Walmart

If you’re looking to pick up an iPad mini, the best deal is at Walmart Canada right now.
The store is selling the latest iPad mini for $449, which is $80 less than the regular $529 price tag.
To me, this is a really solid sale because it brings the price of the iPad mini down, so it’s closer to the regular iPad.
The latest iPad mini uses Apple’s A12 Bionic chipset, therefore it should be quite snappy. It also supports the first-generation Apple Pencil.
If you want to check out the deal, head over to Walmart Canada.
Source: Walmart Canada
Comments