Fido Xtra contest giving away 200 Frank & Oak gift cards

You can enter the contest from the Fido Xtra page in your Fido app

Aug 13, 2020

2:29 PM EDT

Rogers flanker brand Fido is giving away 200 Frank & Oak gifts cards as part of its ‘Xtra’ perks program.

This week’s Xtra rewards is a contest giving away $200 gift cards to Frank & Oak. Fido customers can join the contest for a chance to win one of 200 gift cards in the giveaway.

For those unfamiliar with Fido Xtra, the carrier offers new perks, rewards and other benefits on its Fido Mobile app every Thursday. Xtra perks are available to Fido Mobile or Internet postpaid customers. To participate, customers just need to download the Fido Mobile app on their phone and complete the ‘My Account’ registration.

You can download the Fido Mobile app for free on iOS and Android.

Those interested in learning more about Fido Xtra, or the current contest, can head to Fido’s website.

