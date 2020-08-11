PREVIOUS|
News

Bell giving some customers 10GB of free data

This free data seems to be related to some kind of loyalty offer

Aug 11, 2020

6:07 PM EDT

0 comments

Bell

Bell is texting some lucky customers to give them 10GB of free bonus data for the rest of their plan.

A reader reached out to us this afternoon with a text from Bell that says the carrier has added 10GB of data to the customer’s account starting on August 5th that will remain until they change their plan.

The top of the message says that Bell is sending out the bonus data to thank people “for being a Bell customer,” so this seems like a loyalty offer.

The full text is as follows:

“Bell msg: To thank you for being a Bell customer, we’ve added 10 GB/ mo. of bonus data to your current rate plan starting on Aug 5 at no charge. The bonus data will remain on your account until a change is made to your rate plan. Data will be pro-rated on your current bill. To check your data usage, visit mybell.bell.ca. Any existing overage charges still apply. (bell.ca/ message settings)”

 

Related Articles

News

Aug 6, 2020

8:20 AM EDT

Bell says it now has 2.8 million Crave subscribers

News

May 22, 2020

3:28 PM EDT

Public Mobile lowers the cost of 1GB to $15

News

Feb 15, 2020

9:21 AM EST

Bell says it restored service in Atlantic Canada after earlier outage [Update]

Business

Aug 7, 2020

5:29 PM EDT

Bell to bring 5G to 28 additional markets in 2020

Comments