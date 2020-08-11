YouTube Music adds Song suggestions to playlists and collaboration options

YouTube Music is getting two new features to help make playlists a little better on the platform.
Collaborative playlists have now rolled out for everyone on YouTube Music, allowing two or more users to add and remove songs to the same playlist. The feature should be available to Android users now, and according to Android Police, it’s still coming to iOS.
Beyond that, every playlist now has an automatic list of related songs that aims to help people discover new music that they might like.
Both of these features are welcome additions to the service, but only time will tell how well they work.
Spotify is known for its music recommendation algorithms, and in my experience, it’s pretty good at surfacing music and artists I like.
YouTube Music, on the other hand, just added the feature, so it might not be as good as Spotify’s yet.
Overall, it’s important YouTube Music keeps adding features to match Apple Music and Spotify if the service wants to compete in a meaningful way.
Right now, the newer service has a few tricks up its sleeve, including the ability to upload your own music and playing songs directly from YouTube. Still, it’s likely going to need a few more features before Spotify and Apple Music listeners start to take it seriously.
Source: Android Police
