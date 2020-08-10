WhatsApp testing multiple device support with chat history sync

Facebook-owned WhatsApp seems to be testing multiple device support with chat history sync, according to WABetaInfo.
The messaging service is reportedly testing the option to use one account on several devices, including a separate iPad app. Users currently have to use WhatsApp Web, which connects to a phone account.
To use WhatsApp Web, users are required to have a phone that is on and connected to the web. WABetaInfo notes that this new multiple device support won’t require users to connect back to a phone, and is going to let people use the service on several devices at the same time.
This new report indicates that it will also support chat history sync. It’s worth noting that this new multiple devices feature has been rumoured for months now.
WhatsApp may also launch its often-rumoured iPad app once it releases support for multiple devices, which is something that many users have wanted for quite some time now.
Source: WABetaInfo Via: The Verge
Comments