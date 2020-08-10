There are over 35 million wireless subscribers in Canada and if you’re in the market to switch carriers, then you’ll want to know about the latest promotions and cell phone rate plan changes. You can find all those changes and additions below in a simple, easy to read chart.
Every week MobileSyrup will post the latest weekly rate plan deals. You can also check out our MobileSyrup’s rate plan calculator for details on plans, as well as to find the right plan for you.
Keep in mind that rate plans are always subject to change and that we’ll do our best to keep this list updated as accurately as possible.
Canadian carrier rate plan changes this week
7-Eleven Speakout
Ongoing
- FREE SIM with the purchase of $100 top up
- $25 Account Bonus with $100 top up voucher
- FIGO Orbit II for $49.99 instead of $79.95
Bell
New
- Added the Samsung Galaxy Note20 5G and Note20 Ultra 5G with FREE Galaxy Buds or Xbox Gaming bundle
- Dropped pricing on the Huawei P30, P30 Pro, Samsung Galaxy A51, A71, Note 10+ 256GB, S10 128GB, S10+ 128GB and S20 series with SmartPay or SmartPay + Device Return Option
Ongoing
- Various monthly phone credits on select smartphones with SmartPay or SmartPay + Device Return Option
- FREE LG Tone wireless earbuds with the LG V60 ThinQ 5G Dual screen
- One year of Apple TV+ included when buying an Apple iPhone
- Promo on Unlimited 20GB for $80 for new activations and upgrades – also valid on CA & US Unlimited for $100/mo. (main regions)
- Promo on Connect Everything 20GB for $85 for new activations and upgrades – also valid on CA & US Connect Everything for $105/mo. (main regions)
- Promo on Unlimited 15GB for $70 for new activations and upgrades – also valid on CA & US Unlimited for $90/mo. (MB/QC/SK)
- Promo on Connect Everything 15GB for $75 for new activations and upgrades (MB/QC/SK)
- Promo $50 plan with 5GB (QC)
- Unlimited and Connect Everything share plans are $10/mo. cheaper in MB, QC & SK compared to main regions
- $40 waived connection fee with online order
- Family savings: $10 off all additional lines on a Connect Everything Share plan (all regions)
- Up to $700 trade-in credit with any smartphone purchase + min. $100 trade-in credit with eligible phone trade-in and purchase of a new one
- 100MB bonus data on $15 to $25 Prepaid plans or 500MB bonus data for 12 months on $35+ Prepaid plans with allowance or auto-allowance
- 50 bonus local minutes on the $15 prepaid voice plan (all regions except MB)
- 100 bonus local minutes + Unlimited evening & weekend Manitoba-wide calling on the $15 prepaid voice plan (MB)
- 5GB bonus data on the $45 prepaid voice and data plan OR 4GB bonus data on the $65 prepaid voice and data plan (all regions)
- $35 Prepaid Promo plan with Unlimited Talk & Text and 1GB data (all regions)
Chatr
Ongoing
- 500MB bonus data for 12 months on the $40 and $35 plans with Talk, Text & Data
- 500MB bonus with Autopay on all plans except $15 plan which comes with 250MB bonus
Fizz Mobile
Ongoing
- Decreased pricing on 6GB, 8GB, 10GB and 12GB data options by $1 to $3
Eastlink
Ongoing
- 5GB of ‘Worry Free’ data for $55/month
Fido
New
- Added the LG Velvet 5G and Samsung Galaxy A11
- Added the Samsung Galaxy Note20 5G and Note20 Ultra 5G with FREE Galaxy Buds or Xbox Gaming bundle
- Dropped pricing on the Apple iPhone 11, iPhone XR 64GB, iPhone Xs 64GB, Samsung Galaxy A51, A71, S10 128GB, S10+ 128GB and the S20 series with Fido Payment Program
Ongoing
- $100 bill credit on the Samsung Galaxy A51 and A71 with Fido payment program
- Various monthly phone credits on select smartphones with 24-mo. Fido Payment Program and Talk, Text and Data plan
- 2GB Bonus Data on the $50, $55 and $60 plans (all regions except QC)
- $100 bill credit with new phone activation on Fido payment program (QC)
- $40 waived connection fee with online order (all regions)
- $100 trade-in credit with eligible phone trade-in and purchase of a new one
- $10/mo. off 10GB Talk, Text & Data plan in MB/QC/SK compared to other regions
- $5/mo. off Talk & Text plan in QC compared to other regions
Freedom Mobile
New
- Added the Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G
- Increased pricing on the Apple iPhone 11 Pro 64GB, iPhone 11 Pro Max 64GB and Samsung Galaxy S20 & S20+ 128GB) with select My Tab
- Dropped pricing on the Apple iPhone SE (2020) 64GB with select My Tab
- Promo Freedom Nationwide Talk + Text + 1.5GB prepaid plan now is $19/mo. instead of $24/mo.
Ongoing
- One year of Apple TV+ included when buying an Apple iPhone
- Big Gig Unlimited + Talk 20GB Special plan for $65/mo. with Digital Discount
- 5GB bonus data on Unlimited 15GB, 16GB, 20GB and 25GB plans and on Unlimited CA + US 10GB and 30GB plans
- 3GB bonus data on Freedom 3GB, 5GB and 6GB plans
- Double data on $35 and $40 Freedom plans
- 20GB for $55/mo. for 12 months with BYO phone (in-store)
- Customers who BYO phone and add a new line get $10/mo. off when activating a $55-$70 plan OR $15/mo. off when activating a $75+ plan for 12 months – also available on CA + US talk plans
- $5/mo. digital discount on all plans
- Multi-line offer: $10/mo. off when activating a $55-$70 plan OR $15/mo. off when activating a $75+ plan for 24 months
- $25 credit for both when referring a friend
- $10/mo. off the $24 and $39 prepaid plans with digital discount instead of $5/mo. off
- 1GB bonus data on the 2GB prepaid plan
Koodo Mobile
New
- Added the Samsung Galaxy Note20 5G and Note20 Ultra 5G with FREE Galaxy Buds or Xbox Gaming bundle
- Added the Huawei P40 with FREE Huawei Watch GT2
- Dropped pricing on the Apple iPhone 11, iPhone XR, LG G8X ThinQ, LG K61, Motorola Moto G Fast, One Hyper, Samsung Galaxy, Note 10+ 256GB, S10+ 128GB, A51, A71, S10, S20 series, TCL 10L and TCL 10 Pro with select Tab
- Updated offer: $25 VISA Gift card on the LG G8X ThinQ and K61
- $100 VISA Gift card on the Samsung Galaxy A51 and A71
Ongoing
- FREE LG Tone wireless earbuds with the LG V60 ThinQ 5G Dual screen
- FREE Huawei Watch GT2 with the Huawei P40 and P40 Pro
- 2GB Bonus Data on the $50, $55 and $60 plans (all regions except QC)
- $10/mo. off $75 plan with 10GB data in MB/QC/SK compared to other regions
- $5/mo. off $35 plan with PPU data in QC compared to other regions
- $40 waived connection fee with online order
- $50 credit for both when referring a friend after they join on a postpaid plan (normally $25)
- Bonus 500 MB data per month when signing up for Automatic Top-Up on $30/$40/$45 Prepaid plans (all regions)
- $10 referral credit for both when referring a friend after they join on a prepaid plan
Lucky Mobile
Ongoing
- $30 promo plan with 500MB + 1GB bonus + extra 500MB bonus with AutoPay (2GB total)
- 500MB bonus with Autopay on $25+ plans or 250MB bonus on $15 plans
PC Mobile
Ongoing
- 250MB bonus data included with the $25 plan
- Unlimited Canada-wide minutes included with the $35 plan
- 1GB bonus data included with the $45 and $55 plans
Shaw Mobile
New
- Available in AB and BC only
- Added phones from various brands such as Alcatel, Apple, Motorola, Samsung and ZTE
- Launch Promo: $15/mo credit on the $15 By The Gig Plan or $40 off on the $85 Unlimited and $95 Unlimited + US & Mexico plan for existing Shaw Fibre + Max & Essentials Internet customers with auto pay required on all plans
Public Mobile
New
- Updated offer: Dropped pricing to $30 on the $35 Promo plan which includes 2GB data (1GB + 500MB bonus with AutoPay + extra 500MB bonus data)
Ongoing
- 500MB bonus with Autopay on all Talk, Text & Data plans except $15 plan which comes with 250MB bonus
- $2 off every month with AutoPay Reward
- $10 credit for both when referring a friend + $1 off every 30 days as long as they stay active
Rogers
New
- Added the Samsung Galaxy Note20 5G and Note20 Ultra 5G with FREE Galaxy Buds or Xbox Gaming bundle
- Monthly phone credits on the Apple iPhone 11 with Financing or Financing + Upfront Edge
- Dropped pricing on the Apple iPhone 7 and XR, Samsung Galaxy A51, A71, S10 128GB, S10+ 128GB and S20 series with Financing or Financing + Upfront Edge
Ongoing
- Various monthly phone credits on select smartphones with Financing
- One month FREE of Google One cloud storage on select Android phones
- Promo on Infinite Plan 20GB for $80/mo. – valid on CA & US plans for $105/mo. (main regions)
- Promo on Infinite Plan 15GB for $70/mo. (MB/QC/SK)
- One month FREE for all Infinite Plans with BYO (QC)
- $40 waived connection fee with online order
- $10/mo. off all Infinite plans in MB, QC & SK compared to other regions
- Family savings: $10 off all additional lines on an Infinite plan (all regions)
- $50 referral credit for both after they activate
- Up to $500 trade-in credit when activating a new smartphone on a 2-year Infinite plan
SaskTel
New
- Added the Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G with FREE Galaxy Buds or Xbox Gaming bundle
- Dropped pricing on the Apple iPhone 11 and iPhone XR with Plus Pricing and 2-yr contract
Ongoing
- Extra $10/mo. off for 12 months for customers who switch, bring their own device to Sasktel and sign up to a voice and data plan – Total 5 plan with unlimited data for $50/mo. ($30 off total)
- $10/mo. off for 6 months for customers who sign for a noSTRINGS Prepaid voice & data or unlimited plan (in-store)
- $20 Prepaid bonus with auto top-up set up
Telus
New
- Added the Samsung Galaxy Note20 5G and Note20 Ultra 5G with FREE Galaxy Buds or Xbox Gaming bundle
- Added the Huawei P40 with FREE Huawei Watch GT2
- Dropped pricing on the Apple iPhone 11 and XR 64GB, Huawei P30 Lite and Pro 128GB, LG G8X ThinQ, Motorola edge+, One Hyper and Razr, Samsung Galaxy A51, A71, S10 128GB, S10+ 128GB and S20 series, TCL 10L and 10 Pro with Easy Pay and/or Easy Pay + Bring-it-Back option
- Talk & Text 15 prepaid plan now includes 100 nationwide minutes instead of 50 local minutes (MB/SK)
Ongoing
- FREE Huawei Watch GT2 with purchase of the Huawei P40 Pro
- One year of Apple TV+ included when buying an Apple iPhone
- Promo on $85 Peace of Mind Connect plan with 20GB for the price of 10GB (main regions)
- Promo on $75 Peace of Mind Connect plan with 15GB for the price of 10GB (MB/QC/SK)
- Promo $60 Simple Share plan with 6GB (QC)
- $10/mo. off all 10GB and 50GB Peace of Mind, Peace of Mind Connect and Simple Share plans or $5/mo. off all 20GB plans in MB, QC & SK compared to main regions
- Family savings: $5-$15 off all lines on Peace of Mind and Simple Share Family plans (all regions)
- $40 waived connection fee with online order
- Up to $700 trade-in credit with any smartphone purchase + min. $100 trade-in credit with phone trade-in of $25 of more value and purchase of a new one
- $75 referral credit for both after they activate on a postpaid plan (select regions)
- Unlimited nationwide minutes promo on the Talk & Text 25 prepaid plan (all regions)
- 500MB bonus data with Auto Top-up on the Nationwide Talk & Text 30 and 40 prepaid plans (all regions)
- 5GB bonus data + 500MB bonus data with Auto Top-up on the Nationwide Talk, Text & Data 45 prepaid plan (all regions)
- 4GB bonus data on the Nationwide Talk, Text & Data 65 prepaid plan (all regions)
Videotron
New
- Added the Samsung Galaxy Note20 Ultra 5G with FREE Galaxy Buds or Xbox Gaming bundle
- Increased data by 2GB for the same price on all their All-Inclusive plans
- Bonus pair of JBL wireless headphones for customers subscribing to an All-Inclusive plan for 24 months
- Dropped pricing on the Apple iPhone 11 64GB, Google Pixel 3a XL 64GB and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip with 2-year contract plans
Ongoing
- FREE Huawei Watch GT2 with purchase of the Huawei P40 and P40 Pro
- Bonus JBL wireless headphones for customers who subscribe to an All-Inclusive plan for 24 months
- Updated Offer: Up to $500 trade-in credit on any smartphone purchase (was for select Samsung Galaxy smartphones)
- $20 waived activation fee via customer service
- Customers who BYO phone get 1 month of service FREE on any All-Inclusive plans and on the 5GB Basic Plan
Virgin Mobile
New
- Dropped pricing on the Apple iPhone 11, Huawei P30 and P30 Pro 128GB, Samsung Galaxy A51, A71, Note 10+, S10 128GB, S10+ 128GB and the S20 series with Sweet Pay
- Removed the Prepaid $25 and $45 Monthly prepaid plans and replaced it with the $30 and $40 Monthly prepaid plans with unlimited Canada mins and 500MB or 1GB
- $100 Bonus Gift card on the Samsung Galaxy A71 and A51 on 2-year contract
Ongoing
- $75 Bonus Gift card on the LG K61 and $50 Bonus Gift card on the LG K41S on 2-year contract
- Free Huawei Watch GT2 for new activations on the Huawei P40 Pro
- $40 waived connection fee with online order
- 2GB Bonus Data on the $50, $55 and $60 plans (all regions except QC)
- Up to $700 trade-in credit with any smartphone purchase + min. $100 trade-in credit with eligible phone trade-in and purchase of a new one
- $5 monthly credit on the $45 Prepaid plan
- 250MB Bonus Data on the $25 Prepaid plan and 500MB Bonus Data on the $30 Prepaid plans with AutoPay option
Comments