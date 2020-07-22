PREVIOUS
RCMP say 911 calls not getting through in New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and P.E.I.

The police force says the problem is due to a technical issue with the phone lines

Jul 22, 2020

8:41 AM EDT

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police say 911 calls are not getting through across New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and Price Edward Island as of Wednesday morning on July 22nd.

“Due to a technical issue with the phone lines, 911 calls are not getting through across New Brunswick,” the RCMP New Brunswick Twitter account states.

Residents in New Brunswick encouraged to call 506-429-3973 in case of an emergency in RCMP jurisdiction. The RCMP say they have requested a public Alert Ready message to be sent out to mobile devices.

A similar message has been issued by the RCMP’s P.E.I Twitter account. Residents in Prince Edward Island are being asked to called 902-566-7112 for emergency services.

RCMP in Nova Scotia also sent out a tweet regarding the issue, and are asking residents to call 902-893-1323 for emergency services.

