Pixel 4 XL owners notice issue with peeling back glass

Some Google Pixel 4 XL owners are noticing a new concern with their devices.
Users are reporting that their back glass panel is peeling from the rear of their 4 XL on both Reddit and Google Support forums.
Some Pixel 4 XL owners had reportedly noticed the issue before, but it seemed sporadic and the result of bad manufacturing batches.
Now, reports of the issue have increased over the past few days. It seems that the adhesive that holds the back glass is breaking down.
The issue seems to start from the top left or right corners of the back panel.
A user who claims they work as a general manager of a uBreakiFix store brought the issue to the Google Support forums last month and said that this concern might be due to faulty battery connectors. The connectors reportedly cause the batteries to swell and push up the back glass of the Pixel 4 XL.
It’s not 100 percent clear that this issue is due to the swelling, but a swelling battery is a fire concern. Therefore, if you see this problem, it might be best to reach out to Google Support.
This concern seems to be linked to the Pixel 4 XL only and not the Pixel 4.
I have not experienced this problem myself, but let us know in the comments below if you’ve noticed your back glass peeling.
Image credit: Reddit — u/dinoniel
Source: Reddit, Google Support forums Via: 9to5Google
