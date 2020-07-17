PREVIOUS|
Latest Lenovo Legion Pro render showcases its pop-up side camera

Jul 17, 2020

1:41 PM EDT

Another leaked render of the Lenovo Legion Pro showcases the handset’s strangely positioned pop-up camera located on the side of the smartphone.

The handset also includes dual front-firing speakers with red accents. Additionally, the device might also feature RGB lighting.

Rumours indicate the phone’s specs include a Snapdragon 865+ processor, 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The device also sports a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate, and that it runs Android 10 with Legion OS and Lenovo ZUI 12.

The weird pop-up camera sports a 20-megapixel sensor, and on the back, the device features a 64-megapixel primary shooter and a 16-megapixel wide-angle lens. The rear cameras are also in a weird spot — Lenovo placed them in the centre of the device’s rear.

Lenovo will unveil the Legion Pro handset on July 22nd. 91mobiles spotted the leak on JD.com’s reservation page.

Image Credit: JD.com

Source: 91mobiles, JD.com

