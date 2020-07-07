App code indicates Facebook is working on Messenger and WhatsApp integration

Facebook may be starting to experiment with WhatsApp and Messenger integration, according to a new hint found by WABetaInfo.
The social media giant revealed plans last year indicating that it wanted to introduce cross-platform chats between its messaging services on Instagram, WhatsApp and Messenger.
WABetaInfo now reports that it found code within Messenger that points towards the possibility of receiving messages from WhatsApp users. This would essentially allow users on these two separate platforms to communicate with each other.
Although it’s a minor hint, it’s interesting because it shows that Facebook is planning the integration and looking into how it would work.
Facebook will likely run into some difficulties when it comes to the integration, mainly because WhatsApp messages are end-to-end encrypted. However, Facebook has said that it plans to roll out end-to-end encryption for all of its messaging services.
Source: WABetaInfo
