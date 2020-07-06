Competition Bureau’s annual plan outlines aim to focus on telecommunications sector

The Competition Bureau has released its 2020-2021 Annual Plan and notes that it will focus on encouraging competition within the health and telecommunications sectors.
The bureau says that it will continue to advocate for competition by working with policymakers and regulators to provide evidence-based recommendations that improve competitive outcomes.
“On the advocacy side, we will focus our efforts on the health and telecommunications sectors, two areas that currently matter deeply to Canadians,” said Matthew Bowswell, the commissioner of competition, in the report.
The report outlines that bureau will continue its participation in the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission’s (CRTC) review of mobile wireless services. It’s also going to participate in the CRTC’s review of wireline access prices to further foster competition.
Further, the bureau outlined that it is going to host its first virtual Digital Enforcement Summit, which will explore new solutions and tools while tackling emerging issues with the bureau’s enforcement partners.
The bureau notes that the work it does in the next year will advance its 2020-2024 Strategic Vision to become a world-leading competition agency that is at the forefront of the digital economy.
As part of its 2020-2024 vision, the bureau believes that it will be able to achieve lower prices, more choice and greater innovation in all sectors.
Source: Competition Bureau
