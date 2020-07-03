Best Buy Canada has gracefully extended its big ‘Boxing Day in Summer’ sale and called it the ‘Boxing Day in Summer Extended’ sale. The tech deals are plenty and here’s a roundup of what we’ve seen.
Smart home
- Google Nest Hub for $79.99 (Save $49)
- Google Nest Wi-Fi Smart Learning Thermostat 3rd Generation for $249.99 (Save $80)
- Google Home Mini for $29.99 (Save $10)
- Google Nest Hello Wi-Fi Video Doorbell for $239.99 (Save $60)
- Arlo Pro 3 Wire-Free Indoor/Outdoor Security System with 4 Bullet 2K Cameras for $899.99 (Save 150)
- Amazon Echo Show 5 with Alexa for $59.99 (Save $15)
- Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen) with Alexa for $39.99 (Save $10)
Smartphones and Tablets
- Apple MacBook Air 13.3″ (MVFH2LL/A) Space Grey for $1,199.99 (Save $300)
- Samsung Galaxy A71 128GB for $569.99 (Save $30)
- Samsung Galaxy S10 128GB for $919 (Save $60)
- Samsung Galaxy S20 5G 128GB for $1,219 (Save $100)
- Apple iPhone 8 64GB Certified Refurbished for $369 (Save $430)
- Apple iPhone X 64GB Smartphone Refurbished for $647.99 (Save $651)
- Samsung Galaxy Note10+ 256GB Open Box for $987.89 (Save $451)
TVs
- Samsung 65″ 4K UHD HDR QLED Tizen Smart TV for $1,199.99 (save $300)
- LG 75″ 4K UHD HDR LED webOS Smart TV for $1,099.99 (Save $100)
- LG 55″ 4K UHD HDR LED webOS Smart TV for $699.99 (Save $100)
- Samsung 70″ 4K UHD HDR LED Tizen Smart TV for $849.99 (Save $350)
- Sony 65″ BRAVIA X750F Series 4K (2160P) Ultra HD HDR Android LED TV for $899.99 (Save $650)
- Sony 55″ 4K UHD HDR LED Android Smart TV for $799.99 (Save $100)
- Samsung 65″ 4K UHD HDR LED Tizen Smart TV for $1,099 (Save $100)
- Samsung 70″ 4K UHD HDR LED Tizen Smart TV for $899.99 (Save $300)
Headphones and portable speakers
- Apple AirPods In-Ear Truly Wireless Headphones (2019) – White – Refurbished for $159.99 (Save $60)
- Beats by Dr. Dre Studio3 Over-Ear Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones for $299.98 (Save $100)
- Logitech G332 SE Gaming Headset for $49.99 (Save $30)
- Sony Over-Ear Noise Cancelling Headphones for $349.99 (Save $100)
- Samsung Galaxy Buds for $139.99 (Save $20)
- Sennheiser Momentum True In-Ear Sound Isolating Wireless Ear Buds for $199.99 (save $100)
- Bose Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones 700 $399.99 (Save $100)
- Audio Technica ATH-ANC700BT Over-Ear Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones – Refurbished – for $79.99 (Save $200)
- UE Megablast Waterproof Wi-Fi/Bluetooth Speaker with Amazon Alexa for $199.99 (Save $50)
- UE WONDERBOOM 2 Waterproof Bluetooth Wireless Speaker for $79.99 (Save $50)
- Sennheiser MOMENTUM 2 Over-Ear Sound Isolating Bluetooth Headphones for $199.97 (Save $50)
Gaming
- Playstation 4 Console 500GB with Dualshock 4 Controller (Refurbished) for $259.99 (Save $40)
- The Last of Us Remastered (PS4) for $9.99 (Save $10)
- Wireless Joy Con Controller for Nintendo Switch for $59.99 (Save $60)
- Nintendo Switch Console with Grey Joy-Con with Zoopa Q165 Quadrocopter for $429.99 (Save $15)
- FIFA 20 (PS4) for $19.99 (Save $30)
Source: Best Buy Canada
