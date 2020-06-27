Twitter is working to improve its COVID-19 tweet labelling process

Twitter has acknowledged that it was fact-checking an overabundance of tweets that were related to COVID-19 and has pledged to improve its labelling process accordingly.
Last month, Twitter began labelling tweets that contain “potentially harmful, misleading information related to COVID-19.” This includes tweets about 5G causing COVID-19, which has been debunked by experts. That said, Twitter has still been fact-checking tweets that simply mentioned COVID-19 and 5G, regardless of whether the user was actually linking the two subjects.
In the last few weeks, you may have seen Tweets with labels linking to additional info about COVID-19. Not all of those Tweets had potentially misleading content associating COVID-19 and 5G. We apologize for any confusion and we're working to improve our labeling process. (1/4)
— Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) June 26, 2020
Now, the company’s official support account has posted a thread in which it acknowledges that “not all of those Tweets had potentially misleading content associating COVID-19 and 5G” and it is “working to improve [its] labeling process” as a result.
It’s unclear exactly what changes Twitter is making on its end to ensure this issue is addressed or when these improvements will roll out.
That said, Twitter said it aims to make fact-checking “more precise” and, ultimately, “show fewer labels on unrelated Tweets.”
Via: Engadget
