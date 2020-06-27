PREVIOUS
News

Twitter is working to improve its COVID-19 tweet labelling process

The company acknowledges that it's been fact-checking and labelling tweets that are innocuous

Jun 27, 2020

3:31 PM EDT

0 comments

Twitter logo on a phone

Twitter has acknowledged that it was fact-checking an overabundance of tweets that were related to COVID-19 and has pledged to improve its labelling process accordingly.

Last month, Twitter began labelling tweets that contain “potentially harmful, misleading information related to COVID-19.” This includes tweets about 5G causing COVID-19, which has been debunked by experts. That said, Twitter has still been fact-checking tweets that simply mentioned COVID-19 and 5G, regardless of whether the user was actually linking the two subjects.

Now, the company’s official support account has posted a thread in which it acknowledges that “not all of those Tweets had potentially misleading content associating COVID-19 and 5G” and it is “working to improve [its] labeling process” as a result.

It’s unclear exactly what changes Twitter is making on its end to ensure this issue is addressed or when these improvements will roll out.

That said, Twitter said it aims to make fact-checking “more precise” and, ultimately, “show fewer labels on unrelated Tweets.”

Via: Engadget

Related Articles

Resources

Jun 27, 2020

1:21 PM EDT

How to watch the ‘Global Goal: Unite for Our Future’ concert in Canada

Business

Jun 25, 2020

9:02 PM EDT

TIFF 2020 will consist of a mix of social-distanced and digital screenings

News

Jun 23, 2020

4:02 PM EDT

Twitter discloses data breach impacting business users

News

Jun 24, 2020

3:00 AM EDT

Opera update adds Twitter integration to browser’s sidebar

Comments