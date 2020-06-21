Spotify reportedly working on video player integration

Spotify is reportedly preparing to integrate a video player for music videos within the streaming app.
Reverse engineer Jane Manchun Wong found a new option on the “Now Playing” screen within the app page where users can choose different ways to display content. There are the usual “Album Art” and the “Canvas” options, along with a new one.
Wong found a new option labelled “Video,” which indicates that the page will show full music videos within the app. The page currently states that Spotify is “still exploring” what this option will entail, but the option name is pretty self explanatory.
Spotify is finally working on a tab to switch between Canvas, Album Art, and Video (which is new!) pic.twitter.com/xOwvoSnBdV
— Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) June 20, 2020
Although Spotify has previously integrated video content, it has been pretty limited, as its “Canvas” option already shows a brief animated video clip. The service is now looking to expand its visual options.
It appears that Spotify is taking notes from YouTube Music’s features, as it already offers full music videos.
There’s no word on when Spotify plans to roll out this feature, but it’ll be a welcome addition to the app, especially for those who prefer a visual music experience.
Source: @wongmjane Via: 9to5Google
Comments