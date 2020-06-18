Airbnb launches new enhanced cleaning protocol in Canada

Airbnb has launched a new enhanced cleaning protocol in Canada, as the country is starting to ease COVID-19 restrictions.
The company says the protocol was developed in partnership with experts in hospitality and medical hygiene. It includes a five-step cleaning process and room-by-room checklists.
To enrol their homes in the enhanced cleaning protocol, Canadian hosts can go to their Airbnb accounts, where they can review the guidelines and complete a quiz and attestations. Hosts who have committed to following the protocol will have a notice on their listing so guests are aware of their sanitization routine.
Hosts can access additional cleaning educational materials through the ‘Resource Centre.’ They can also access guidance on the use of personal protective equipment, what to sanitize and which supplies to have on hand.
“In addition to cleaning guidelines, hosts should ensure they comply with guidance from governments or health authorities in their local jurisdictions,” the company wrote in a blog post.
Airbnb notes that if hosts are unable to commit to the new cleaning protocol, they can create a longer vacancy period between stays with no activity other than cleaning.
Source: Airbnb
