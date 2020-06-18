PREVIOUS|
Apple officially launches in-store Mac trade-in program in Canada

This could be an effort to boost Mac sales

Last week, a report indicated that Apple would start an in-store trade-in program for Macs, and now, Apple had made it official.

In Canada, Apple retail stores have started Mac in-store trade-ins. Previously, Apple only allowed in-store trade-ins of devices like iPhones, iPads and the Apple Watch. Customers would have to trade Macs online. It seems that in-store trade-ins launched a day earlier in the U.S.

When a user trades in their Mac, they’ll get an in-store credit on a gift card that can be used to lower the cost of a new Mac. Considering some Apple Stores in Canada are still closed or only offering pick-up services, not everyone can take advantage of this just yet.

This news was first spotted by Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman.

With Apple reportedly preparing to reveal an updated iMac at WWDC next week that features an entirely new design, it makes sense that the company would be looking for a way to boost Mac sales through an in-store trade-in program.

