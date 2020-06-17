Microsoft releases fix for bug in Windows 10 update causing printer problems

Microsoft has released a patch for Windows 10 users who are experiencing printing problems after downloading the recent security update.
Neowin reports that Microsoft has rolled out a few updates to fix the problem for several versions of the OS, but the tech giant has not yet released a fix for some Windows 10 builds. There is now a fix for versions 1903 and 1909, along with versions 1809 and 1803.
Microsoft notes the latest update, which is available under ‘improvements and fixes,’ “addresses an issue that might prevent certain printers from printing.” If the fix is not available through the Windows Update yet, you may have to install the patch manually.
Over the weekend numerous users reported that they were unable to print files after downloading the new Windows 10 update due to a bug. The bug is affecting all kinds of printers including HP, Canon, Panasonic, Brother and Ricoh.
Microsoft acknowledged the problem and said that it was working on a fix and noted that users may also encounter issues with the apps they are attempting to print from, and that they might receive an error from the app, or the app may close unexpectedly.
Further, the company outlined that the issue might also affect software-based printers, like printing to PDF.
For users on a Windows 10 build that Microsoft hasn’t released a patch for yet, you’ll have to uninstall the June security update to resume printing until the company releases more fixes.
