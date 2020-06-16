Telus selling unique critter masks in support of COVID-19 relief efforts across Canada

Telus is selling reusable cloth masks featuring the company’s loveable critters and nature themes online and in stores.
Masks will be available in packs of three in both adult and child sizes for $45 CAD while quantities last, according to the carrier.
Sale proceeds go toward the Telus Friendly Future Foundation, public healthcare workers and COVID-19 relief efforts across the country.The Telus masks are dual-layered and are manufactured from 100 percent recycled polyester on the outside and 100 percent organic cotton on the inside.
“As our team continues to do all that we can to answer to the many challenges associated with the pandemic,” said Telus President and CEO, Darren Entwistle, in a statement.
Telus has dedicated $150 million to COVID-19 relief efforts since the beginning of March.
