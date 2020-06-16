DC to hold free global digital event featuring games, movies, TV shows and more

Warner Bros. has announced a major free digital event called FanDome, a new convention that brings a variety of DC-focused programming to fans around the world.
FanDome will begin on August 22nd at 10am PT/1pm ET and be run for 24 hours on DCFanDome.com.
Specifically, FanDome will feature panels, announcements and other programming centred around DC films, TV shows, video games, comics and more.
In terms of structure, FanDome takes a cue from traditional pop-culture convention and divides programming by six different “halls” that can each be visited virtually.
The main attraction here will be the DC Hall of Heroes, where you’ll be able to watch all of the panels, reveals and other announcements. These will offer DC-centric announcements from Warner Bros.’ games, film and TV divisions. As it stands, it’s unclear exactly what to expect from these reveals, but hopefully, Warner Bros. Montreal’s long-teased Batman game will make an appearance.
Further, FanDome will feature the casts and creators behind the following DC shows and films: Aquaman, The Batman, Batwoman, Black Adam, Black Lightning, DC Super Hero Girls, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, DC’s Stargirl, Doom Patrol, The Flash, Harley Quinn, the ‘SnyderCut’ of Justice League, Lucifer, Pennyworth, Shazam!, The Suicide Squad, Supergirl, Superman & Lois, Teen Titans GO!, Titans, Watchmen, Young Justice: Outsiders and Wonder Woman 1984.
Outside of the central Hall of Heroes event, FanDome will have other five other virtual “satellite worlds” that you can visit:
- DC FunVerse — offers various activities to take part in, such as a comic book reader, DIY Batmobile and Wonder Woman 1984 kits, a store filled with merchandise, giveaways and more
- DC InsiderVerse — go behind the scenes with the artists responsible for bringing DC properties to life across all media
- DC KidsVerse — provides various children-specific programming via DCKidsFanDome.com
- DC YouVerse — dedicated to spotlighting fan works; submissions can be made here
- DC WatchVerse — a place to tune into miscellaneous panels, exclusive screenings and more
Historically, Warner Bros. has offered this sort of DC programming at San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC), which takes place every year in July. However, the physical Comic-Con has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While SDCC is now planning a digital version of the show instead, Warner Bros. has clearly opted to hold its own event.
DC’s decision to go forward with FanDome also begs the question of what Marvel, DC’s main competitor in the superhero space, is planning to do. Given Disney’s extensive lineup of Marvel films, Disney+ shows and other upcoming projects, it remains to be seen whether the company will hold its own FanDome-esque digital event in the weeks to come.
Source: DC
Comments