Sonos adds an extra hour of battery life to Move speaker

Plus it now comes in 'Lunar White'

Jun 16, 2020

3:42 PM EDT

Sonos has added an extra hour of battery life to the Sonos Move with a recent update.

If you already have a Move, this is excellent news since it means you’ll be able to use it longer, but if you don’t, the company has started selling a new ‘Lunar White’ option that looks pretty slick.

The Move costs $499 CAD in Canada. For more information on the Move, check out my review of the portable smart speaker.

If you really want one soon, you’ll have to get the black version, because while you can pre-order the white version, it won’t ship until June 30th.

Beyond the Move, Sonos has also recently announced a new app, soundbar, Sonos Five and Sonos Sub.

