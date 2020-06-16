PREVIOUS|
Google Canada discounts smart home products and Nest Wifi routers

Nest Wifi products are on sale until June 24th

Jun 16, 2020

12:58 PM EDT

Google Canada is currently offering several of its smart speakers and other Nest products at a discounted rate.

If you head over to the Google Store, products like the Nest Hub Max, the Nest Mini, the Nest Wifi router and more are on sale.

Not all of these products have the same sale end date, however.

The sale for the below devices ends on June 21st:

The promotion for these products ends on June 24th:

To check out what Google has on sale, head to its ‘Special offers’ page here.

