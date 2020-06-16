Google Canada discounts smart home products and Nest Wifi routers

Google Canada is currently offering several of its smart speakers and other Nest products at a discounted rate.
If you head over to the Google Store, products like the Nest Hub Max, the Nest Mini, the Nest Wifi router and more are on sale.
Not all of these products have the same sale end date, however.
The sale for the below devices ends on June 21st:
- Google Home Max: now $299, was $399
- Google Home Mini: now $49, was $79
- Nest Hub Max: now $249, was $299
- Nest Cam IQ Outdoor: now $419, was $499
- Nest Cam IQ Indoor: now $319, was $399
- Nest Cam Outdoor: now $199, was $249
The promotion for these products ends on June 24th:
- Nest Wifi router: now $199, was $229
- Nest Wifi point: now $169, was $199
- Nest Wifi router and point: now $299, was $349
To check out what Google has on sale, head to its ‘Special offers’ page here.
