Turo car-sharing service launches in B.C.

Car-sharing service Turo is now available in British Columbia.
Turo is a peer-to-peer car service platform, which means you can download its app and list your car to be rented, or you can rent other user’s vehicles.
When you share your car via Turo, it’s protected by the app’s commercial insurance plan, so the company will cover your car if it’s in a crash while someone is renting it. You can find out more about the insurance aspect of the app here.
Turo says its members can make roughly $620 per month on Turo in provinces where the app has an established user base. Therefore, you may need to wait a while before people start using Turo in B.C.
If you’re on the fence about the service, Turo says it “performs extensive screening on every guest to verify their identity, age, driver’s license validity and other risk signals.” Additionally, “every trip also comes standard with 24/7 roadside assistance and customer support seven days a week,” reads the company’s press release.
There are also some COVID-19 precautions like expanded cleaning for owners and no cancellation fees.
Turo is also available in Alberta, Ontario, Nova Scotia and Quebec. Across these provinces, there are around 850,000 members and 35,000 cars to rent.
You can download Turo on iOS or Android or visit the service’s website.
