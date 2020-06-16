Existing Witcher 3 owners can get the game for free on GOG

If you already own one of 2015’s best games, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, on either PC or console, then you can own it again.
GOG.com is offering the game for free through its GOG Galaxy 2.0 app. This is part of a celebration of the game’s fifth anniversary, according to Windows Central.
“GOG Galaxy 2.0 is an application that allows gamers to connect external platforms to bring all their games and friends together in one place,” CD Projekt Red said in a press release.
Anyone interested can claim the offer by downloading the GOG Galaxy 2.0 app, which will show up in your library. Make sure to connect the platform you bought the game. Even Xbox and PlayStation owners can take advantage of this offer
We are currently investigating the issue with the Steam Witcher 3 GOTY Editions and will update you as soon as it is resolved. Apologies for any inconveniences caused.
— GOG GALAXY 2.0 (@GOGGalaxy) June 16, 2020
Steam owners of Witcher 3’s GOTY edition might find some issues claiming the offer. Some users are resolving the problem by updating the app.
Source: Windows Central
