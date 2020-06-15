Huawei is expanding its Canadian consumer product line up with a few laptops.
Huawei Canada has announced that its 2020 MateBook series, including the MateBook X Pro 2020, the MateBook 13 2020 and the MateBook D 15 2020 are coming to Canada.
The MateBook X Pro costs $2,499 and comes with a few pre-order bonuses. If you pre-order the MateBook X Pro 2020 between June 15th and 30th, 2020, you’ll also get the FreeBuds 3, a two-year manufacturer warranty, one-year Microsoft 365 Personal and a stylish Huawei backpack.
The MateBook X Pro sports a 13.9-inch 3K FullView display with a 91 percent screen-to-body ratio, 14.6mm thin and weighs 1.33kg. The laptop also features up to a 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage.
On the other hand, the MateBook 13 2020 features a 13-inch display with an 88 percent screen-to-body-ratio and weighs 1.3kg. If you pre-order the MateBook 13 before June 30th, it comes with the Watch GT, a two-year manufacturer warranty, one-year Microsoft 365 Personal and a stylish Huawei backpack. The MateBook D costs $1,899.
The MateBook 13 features up to a 10th Gen i7 processor, up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB storage.
The last device, the MateBook D 15, features a 15-inch FullView display. If you pre-order before June 30th, the laptop comes with the Huawei Band 4 Pro, a two-year manufacturer warranty, one-year of Microsoft 365 and a Huawei backpack. The Matebook D 15 costs $949.99.
Lastly, the D 15 features up to an AMD Ryzen 7 3700U processor, 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD storage.
The laptops are available to pre-order at Visions Electronics, Newegg, Canada Computers and Memory Express. And you can learn more about the Huawei Matebook lineup, here.
Source: Huawei
