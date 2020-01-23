PREVIOUS|
Twitter adds emoji reactions for Direct Messages

The reactions are pretty similar to the ones on Facebook Messenger

Twitter

It looks like Twitter is taking a page out of Facebook Messenger’s book by adding emoji reactions for Direct Messages.

The main difference is that Twitter opted for heart and fire emoji reactions instead of Messenger’s heart eyes and angry emojis.

Now you can thumbs down any annoying DMs and ‘heart’ the ones you love. All you have to do is click on the icon next to a message and select a reaction. Alternatively, you can double-tap a message to access the reactions.

It’s important to note that if someone is using an older version of the app, they’ll get the reaction as a separate message.

Source: @TwitterSupport

