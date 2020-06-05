Xbox Unlocked sale offers savings on Xbox One consoles and games

Microsoft is discounting a variety of Xbox One titles and consoles in its Xbox Deals Unlocked sale.
The items on sale include sports games, Xbox exclusives and even the just-released Xbox One X Cyberpunk 2077 limited console.
Below are some sale highlights:
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare – $59.99 (previously $79.99)
- Doom Eternal – $51.99 (previously $79.99)
- FIFA 20 – $23.99 (previously $79.99)
- NBA 2K20 – $26.39 (previously $79.99)
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps – $31.99 (previously $39.99)
- Overcooked: Gourmet Edition – $21.49 (previously $8.59)
- Resident Evil 3 – $53.59 (previously $79.99)
- Xbox One X Cyberpunk 2077 Limited Edition Bundle – $379 (previously $479)
- Xbox One S All-Digital Edition – $249 (previously $299)
The sale also features $15 savings on Xbox One Design controllers and 50 percent savings on Xbox gear.
You can check out the complete list on Xbox’s deal section.
