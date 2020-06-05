PREVIOUS|
Xbox Unlocked sale offers savings on Xbox One consoles and games

Save $100 on the Xbox One X Cyberpunk 2077 limited console

Jun 5, 2020

4:35 PM EDT

Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox One X

Microsoft is discounting a variety of Xbox One titles and consoles in its Xbox Deals Unlocked sale.

The items on sale include sports games, Xbox exclusives and even the just-released Xbox One X Cyberpunk 2077 limited console.

Below are some sale highlights:

The sale also features $15 savings on Xbox One Design controllers and 50 percent savings on Xbox gear.

You can check out the complete list on Xbox’s deal section.

