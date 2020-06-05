Government report on Canadian data price reductions coming in July

Innovation Minister Navdeep Bains has announced that the first quarterly pricing report on Canadian data plans ranging from 2GB to 6GB will be released online in July.
This will be the first significant report to come out since Minister Bains was tasked with reducing Candian data plan costs. It mainly focuses on lower-cost options, but Bains has previously stated that Canadians can expect a 25 percent decrease in price.
How that will be done is still up in the air, but we should learn more details at some point in July.
If you want to dive more into the history of the data plan price targets, check out our prior reporting
