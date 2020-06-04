PREVIOUS
News

Waze data shows Canadian drivers are coming back to the roads 

There are still fewer drivers on the road, but more are coming back

Jun 4, 2020

4:14 PM EDT

0 comments

A new report from Waze shows that Canadian drivers in a few major cities are starting to get back on the road as the COVID-19 pandemic begins to calm.

A report from mid-April showed that Canadians were driving less during the height of the pandemic, but since then it’s slowly beginning to climb back up.

The most recent data shows drivers in Montreal, Ottawa, Toronto and Calgary are about half as active as they were before the pandemic. Specifically, the rates are down to about 41 percent compared to what they were in February, according to iPhone in Canada.

This is interesting data, and it will be exciting to see if it levels out at this point for a few more months or if things accelerate back to normal.

Source: iPhone in Canada

Related Articles

News

Feb 20, 2020

8:00 PM EST

A closer look at how Waze develops its maps

News

Apr 30, 2020

6:46 PM EDT

Waze brings ‘lane guidance’ functionality to beta testers

News

Apr 15, 2020

1:40 PM EDT

Canadian Waze users driving 41 percent fewer kilometres amid pandemic: report

Comments