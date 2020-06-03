PREVIOUS|
Xbox Sale offering up to 70 percent off the Far Cry franchise and more

The sale runs until June 8th

Jun 3, 2020

7:05 AM EDT

Far Cry New Dawn

Microsoft is discounting a variety of Xbox 360 and Xbox One titles in its weekly digital Xbox game sale.

The games on sale include entries in the Far Cry, The Surge and Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon franchises.

The titles on sale are up to 70 percent off. The sale is running until June 8th.

You can check out the complete list of games on sale on Major Nelson’s weekly sale highlight.

Image credit: Ubisoft

